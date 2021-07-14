Freshman Lexie Shelton, from Derby, earned Scholar All-American honors as part of the swim and dive team at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock following the 2021 spring semester.
She was a part of a program that had 28 of its 34 student athletes finish the spring term with a 3.0 GPA or higher.
The former standout at Bishop Carroll was a 10-time state medalist for the Golden Eagles.
Shelton was a four-time state champion and led Bishop Carroll to its first swim and dive state team title as a junior.
Unfortunately, her high school career was cut short due to the cancellation of high school sports due to the Coronavirus pandemic.