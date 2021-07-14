Lexie Shelton

Joined by parents Brad (front left) and Tracie (front right), siblings Lakin (back left) and Luke (back right), Lexie Shelton signs her letter of intent with Little Rock swim and dive.

 COURTESY

Freshman Lexie Shelton, from Derby, earned Scholar All-American honors as part of the swim and dive team at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock following the 2021 spring semester.

She was a part of a program that had 28 of its 34 student athletes finish the spring term with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The former standout at Bishop Carroll was a 10-time state medalist for the Golden Eagles.

Shelton was a four-time state champion and led Bishop Carroll to its first swim and dive state team title as a junior.

Unfortunately, her high school career was cut short due to the cancellation of high school sports due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

