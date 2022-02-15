LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lexie Shelton is a member of the UA Little Rock swimming and diving team that was recently selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as a Scholar All-American Team. The program posted a team average GPA of 3.43 in the fall to earn the honor.
Teams with a GPA of 3.3 or higher, which includes the Trojans, will now become eligible for the Intercollegiate Coach Association Coalition All-Sport Academic Standings. In total, 728 teams from 450 colleges and universities earned the recognition.
The swimming and diving team saw 11 of its 30 student-athletes post a perfect 4.0 GPA, the second-most within a program in the entire Little Rock athletic department.