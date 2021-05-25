DERBY – The Shelter Insurance Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Alexis Sutton and Easton Leon, graduates of Derby High School. Shelter Agent Lindsay Dearduff sponsors and partially funds these scholarships.
Beginning the fall after the recipients’ high school graduation, Alexis Sutton and Easton Leon can direct the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders selected the local recipients. The committee considered each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarships are given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants.
The scholarship is paid directly to the school the recipient selects. Alexis and Easton received a certificate from Dearduff on behalf of the Shelter Foundation.
The Shelter Insurance Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies – offering auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 14 states via a network of local insurance agents and headquartered in Columbia, Mo.