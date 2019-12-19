What’s the condition of Derby’s sewer lines? While it’s certainly something that most people don’t think about on a regular basis, for Utilities Manager Jason Bradshaw it is a situation that needs to be examined and, with that in mind, he’s getting an assessment of a portion of Derby’s sewer lines.
An outside vendor, Professional Pipe Services, will be undertaking the task early next year at a cost of $301,500. The city doesn’t have the needed equipment for such work, thus it solicited outside bids. There were three bids, with the other two at $427,500 and $438,750.
The 2019 wastewater plan includes funding for the project and the project is actually under budget, providing a savings of $26,300.
The work should take less than 90 days and provide the needed framework of what needs work – and what doesn’t. Since it uses TV cameras to do the inspection, it literally will provide a picture of their condition.
If there are cracks, which could lead to future expensive repairs, this work will find them, he said.
The intent is to get an “accurate digital condition report which we will use to identify and prioritize future rehabilitation work,” Bradshaw said in a recent presentation to the City Council, which approved the contract.
The task will take on the 225,000 linear feet of sewer mains.
“We’ve got to make sure the whole system is good,” Bradshaw said.
The city has been working for decades to repair damaged manholes and sewer lines and, since the 1990s, has used a product called Cured In Place Piping.
Bradshaw said that the program was initiated to protect the old clay sewer lines in Derby’s original core neighborhoods.
That work in core neighborhoods is now finished, he said.
Wide area to be inspected
The lines to be inspected are all 8-inch clay mains, which are no longer used.
Newer areas of the city won’t be inspected as they use modern lightweight but strong plastic material.
Before the advent of today’s piping material, clay was the substance of choice.
However, it has a hard time fending off root intrusion and therefore leaks are a possibility.
“There’s a reason we don’t use clay anymore,” said Public Works Director Robert Mendoza.
Also, without inspection, there could be accumulation of waste that goes unnoticed, which may lead to a system failure and possible leakage of untreated sewage.
The work site ranges from an area near East Tall Tree Road in the north to just below on Chet Smith Ave. on the south. From east to west, it goes from North Rock Road to slightly west of North Water Street.
Despite the extensive amount of work being undertaken, there will be no service interruptions in the process, he said.
“There will be employee contractors and vehicles that may be unfamiliar to our residents, but we will do our best to notify each neighborhood prior to doing the work,” Mendoza said.
According to its website, Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Professional Piping has the nation’s largest and “most advanced” closed-circuit television system for pipe and line inspection.
City specifications also require the vendor to be certified to industry standards by the National Association of Sewer Service Companies.