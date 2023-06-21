As Derby continues to grow and develop, a pressing need addressed during the city’s recent 2024 budget workshops has been the addition of an interceptor and force main to help serve the wastewater needs of the area north and east of the STAR bond district.
The interceptor and force main would provide sewer service to the Carter Addition in the STAR bond district (where the proposed lagoon development is to be constructed), as well as to two housing developments in the works directly north of Derby North Middle School. Those developments would take up roughly half of the area served, with the additions able to provide sewer service for just under 600 acres total.
“Derby is growing north and east in that general direction and land is not easy to come by, so we have developers now who are ready to go but don’t have sewer service,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “Without critical infrastructure like sewer, they don’t have a way to move forward. Sewer will continue to be a critical thing as we grow north and east to make sure we can serve what is a need right now for housing and development in that area.”
Given the housing study done last year, identifying a need for Derby to construct 200 houses per year, elements like utilities (i.e., sewer service) are key to meeting those targets.
Mangus pointed out that much of the easy development has already been picked apart, so there is an onus on the city to help facilitate that where possible.
“We have to extend our infrastructure [and] invest to ensure we can have available lots,” Mangus said. “It’s about providing the utility access so that development can occur, otherwise that well will dry up if there is no infrastructure available.”
Total cost for the interceptor and force main project is estimated at $4.55 million. A lift station is also proposed as part of the project, though that will be constructed in the Carter Addition and covered through STAR bonds.
Per recent policy approved regarding financing of public improvements, the city would recover some of the costs of the interceptor (similar to special assessments) through a future benefit district created within the development area. Mangus noted that will potentially help recoup 20% of the overall costs.
“We pay for most of it, because interceptors are typically something in the past the city has paid 100% of, like for the south interceptor,” Mangus said.
Design is set to occur in 2023, with a contract set to come before the Derby City Council in June or July before final approval of the proposed budget. Construction would then start in 2024.
Council members questioned how the interceptor would fit in with the entire wastewater needs of Derby and what more might be required in the future given growth trends, not wanting to waste money.
Mangus pointed out with the developments currently in the works, the interceptor/force main project would not be a waste given the service area it would open up to the northeast. He did also note that an overall sewer study would be coming before the council in June or July, which he fully expects to call for more improvements in that area.
“When you get outside those 550 acres, we’re gonna grow outside of that and we can’t serve it, and we don’t want to build another $4.1 million line going down to the sewer. At that point, you might as well build a batch plant up their for $7 million and you’re [coming out] ahead,” Mangus said. “I’m not an engineer, but I fully expect when this come backs the study will say some sort of batch plant will be recommended in that northeast area. It wouldn’t do all the city, but it could do that area up there and handle a big chunk of it.”
Should a batch plant happen, Mangus said the interceptor would continue to serve the proposed developments, while future lines could go to a potential batch plant. The sewer upgrades will be considered for inclusion when Mangus brings his final recommended budget before the council at its July 11 meeting.