Sewer Upgrades

A proposed interceptor and force main would help provide sewer service in the STAR bond district and the area north and east, including two in-progress housing developments up the road from Derby North Middle School.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

As Derby continues to grow and develop, a pressing need addressed during the city’s recent 2024 budget workshops has been the addition of an interceptor and force main to help serve the wastewater needs of the area north and east of the STAR bond district. 

The interceptor and force main would provide sewer service to the Carter Addition in the STAR bond district (where the proposed lagoon development is to be constructed), as well as to two housing developments in the works directly north of Derby North Middle School. Those developments would take up roughly half of the area served, with the additions able to provide sewer service for just under 600 acres total.

