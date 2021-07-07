The Derby Recreation Commission will host a sewing session on custom towels from 2-4 p.m. on July 25 at the Hubbard Arts Center’s 2D Studio, 309 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Registration costs $45.
Participants will choose their own shapes and patterns to make custom towels for their kitchen or bathroom. Students must provide their own fabric.
The project is relatively easy and suitable for new sewers. Ages 10-15 are welcome to enroll with an adult.Students may bring their own machine if desired.
Register online at www.derbyrec.com/calendar.