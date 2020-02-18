Sedgwick County Emergency Management will be presenting a Severe Weather Safety Program on Saturday, March 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd., Derby.
The program is designed to help educate citizens about severe weather and ways to stay safe. The class is free of charge for Sedgwick County residents.
The program was developed by the National Weather Service and is sponsored by the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire & Rescue.
For more information, contact 316-660-5959, or go to www.sedgwickcounty.org.