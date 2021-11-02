Election night 2021 was a new experience for many candidates in Derby, with several running for the first time this year.
While the Derby Board of Education was guaranteed to see some fresh faces for three at-large terms, that was not as certain on the Derby City Council. However, the council will also see an infusion of new members as Tom Keil (running unopposed in Ward I) was the only incumbent to retain his seat.
Elizabeth Stanton (Ward II), Rick Coleman (Ward III) and Chris Unkel (Ward IV) were all elected to their first terms on the Derby City Council – with Coleman and Unkel both prevailing over incumbents Andrew Swindle and John McIntosh.
Getting out into the community informed what Unkel sees as his role as a council member and how he hopes to serve his constituents.
“What I realized was I’m a representative of Ward IV so I have to take the pulse of where Ward IV is at and run with it, and vote how my constituents would want,” Unkel said. “Really what I want to do moving forward as a representative is to actually represent the people.”
Like the city council, the Derby school board will have a number of new members serving USD 260. The only current board members running for school board, Robin Folkerts and Andy Watkins, both sought to fill an unexpired term – which Watkins won.
Joining Watkins on the school board will be Jennifer Neel, Michael Blankenship and Robyn Pearman as the top vote-getters for three at-large positions.
“I just want to be a voice for everybody. I want to be a voice for the kids, a voice for our teachers and a voice for our community,” Neel said of her initial priorities. “The first thing I’m going to do is I just want to listen. I want to hear what people’s concerns are and we’re just going to take it one step at a time.”
Except for the unexpired seat Watkins was elected to fill for two years, all winning candidates will serve four-year terms starting Jan. 1, 2022.
While it was a new experience for many candidates this year, they are ready to get to work – and grateful for the support that got them to this point.
“These off-year elections don’t typically get these many people out and it’s pretty amazing that people want to actually step up and care. They went the extra mile and investigated who they were voting for; that’s pretty encouraging,” Neel said. “I am so incredibly grateful to our community and to all the people who supported me and helped me through this.”
Final unofficial results from the local races are listed below:
Derby City Council, Ward I
Tom Keil 471 96.91%
Derby City Council, Ward II
Jessica Rhein 233 30.26%
Elizabeth Stanton 529 68.70%
Derby City Council, Ward III
Rick Coleman 340 61.15%
Andrew Swindle 211 37.95%
Derby City Council, Ward IV
John McIntosh 243 31.52%
Chris Unkel 527 68.35%
Derby BOE, at-large (unexpired term)
Robin Folkerts 1,305 43.13%
Andy Watkins 1,705 56.34%
Derby BOE, at-large
Michael D. Blankenship 1,510 17.88%
Amy M. Bruso 1,017 12.04%
Dixie A. Chapman 613 7.26%
Jennifer Neel 1,688 19.99%
Robyn M. Pearman 1,201 14.22%
Claudia D. Peebler 1,169 13.84%
Dale Rotramel Jr 932 11.03%
Alan Turner 276 3.27%