Washburn University recently announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List, which recognizes students enrolled in 12 credit hours earning a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Local students among the more than 850 students to make the cut this past fall included Derby’s Daniel Archer, Hannah Atakpa, Isabell Chronister, Cecilia Foster and Isaac Keener. Other area students making the Dean’s List included Mulvane’s Sally Brownlee and Sabrina Schmitz, Cassie Lehnherr (Wichita) and Jesse Mort (Haysville).