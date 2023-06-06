The Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Foundation (KHEDF) recently awarded scholarships to the members of the class of 2023. Scholarships ranged in value from $500 to $5,000.
Among those honored were a number of recent Derby High School graduates including Annette Castillo-Lopez (Camarena Adelante Foundation and Newman Matching Scholarship), Daniel Harris (Spirit AeroSystems Scholarship, Wichita State University), Andrea Loera (Butler Community College Scholarship), Alondra Lopez-Gomez (Camarena Adelante Foundation and WSU Matching Scholarship), Clara Teemant (Evergy Scholarship, Wichita State University) and Zara Thomas (Dream Big and K-State Matching Scholarship).