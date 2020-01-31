Kyle Miller, a seventh grade student at Derby North Middle School, won first place in the Happy Birthday Kansas! Photo Contest for his grade level. First and second place winners were selected for grades first through 12th. Miller was among 23 other students from around the state to be recognized on Kansas Day, January 29, at the Kansas State Capital in Topeka.
The contest challenged students to shoot photographs based on the theme “Going to School in Kansas.” Miller’s photo, “Sunrise at Drop Off,” captures students arriving at Derby North Middle School for the school day as the sun rises over them. The winners’ photographs will be on display in the Capital visitor center from now through February 5. They can also be found online at kshs.org/18622 .
Miller was awarded an iPad and was able to meet Governor Laura Kelly as well as State Representative Blake Carpenter.
Miller previously entered the contest in third grade and won second place for his efforts.