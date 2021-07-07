Seven Derby residents graduated from Fort Hays State University in the spring class of 2021.
The university announced the 2021 spring term class comprised of 2,547 graduates earning an associate, bachelor or graduate degree.
Listed below are the graduates from Derby and their degree, major, and area of concentration.
Braden Wayne Archer, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Matthew Beigel, Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership; Sandra Kae Bosch, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Josephine Mary King, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Cole Laurence Maddux, Bachelor of Science in Biology (Natural Resources); Allison M. Meyerhoff, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Joseph Paul Standard, Master of Science in Education Administration.