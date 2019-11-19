The official events of Derby’s Sesquicentennial for the year may be over, but there are lots of items available that can mark the special occasion for years to come. And just in time for holiday gift giving.
Some copies of the historical publication Celebrating Derby - 150 Years are still available. The hard cover book has over 200 pages of photos, content and more that reflect back to Derby’s beginnings, going all the way to Derby’s growth years and beyond.
Celebrating Derby - 150 Years features content provided by hundreds of individuals and families in the Derby community as well as people from the Derby Historical Society. The book project began in late 2017 and was released in late October of 2018. The book is a limited edition and will have no other printings when the current copies are gone.
It is available for purchase at the Derby Informer, 219 E. Madison and at the Derby Public Library at 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd. in Derby. It can be ordered online at www.derbyinformer.com/history. Buyers can order and pay for the book online and then pick their copy up at the Derby Informer. Shipping is available for an additional charge outside of Derby.
The City of Derby also has a number of items available to commemorate Derby’s 150 years. The items include T-shirts in adult sizes from small to 4X and youth sizes from XS to XL. Other items that would make great holiday gift ideas include dominoes, plaques, hats, ornaments, coffee mugs and lapel pins.
Starting Thursday, November 21, the City of Derby merchandise will be discounted and available at the annual Tree Lighting event in Madison Ave. Central Park. Shirt prices have been reduced to only $5. A large number of youth shirts are still available.
All merchandise will also available at the Derby Public Library until the end of the year.