Both Mike and Jennifer Neel have strong Derby roots, having grown up in the community. While a slight age difference meant their time in USD 260 schools (like Tanglewood) didn’t quite overlap, Derby did eventually bring the couple together – meeting at the local Dillons.
With that passion for community, the Neels also share a similar investment that led the husband and wife to pursue elected office this past year. Jennifer currently serves on the Derby Board of Education, while Mike was recently appointed to the Derby City Council.
Having six kids – ranging from ages 8 to 22 – Jennifer noted it got pretty hard going through the pandemic. In seeing some of the school board meetings during that period, she recalled wishing she could help, which was all the motivation she needed to run for election this past fall.
“I remember watching them and thinking I want this change, and I preach to my kids if there’s something that you believe in you can’t sit there and complain and not be willing to put the time in and do it yourself,” Jennifer said. “So, I made it my mission that I’m going to put my hat in the ring; I’m going to at least try. I will take the time and invest all of my energy into something because this is our community.”
Mike had previously served on the Derby Parks Board from 2016 to 2020, which is part of what opened the door for Jennifer to pursue a seat on the school board. She said she initially tried to persuade Mike to run for BOE given his civic-minded nature.
Admittedly, it’s something Mike said he was open to. Before long, he got his chance to follow suit after council member Tom Kiel resigned his seat, having taken a job with the city of Derby. Following a brief discussion with Jennifer to make sure their schedules would allow for it, he applied to fill the vacancy and was appointed to the council at the end of April.
“I’m just passionate about Derby and I just want to be a servant leader,” Mike said.
Balancing roles serving the city and being parents, Mike noted it hasn’t been much of an issue for him yet – coming onto the council at the end of the school year. He expects that may change in the fall, but he will manage.
Meanwhile, Jennifer admitted she loves being busy. If she has to respond to emails after reading her kids a story and tucking them in at night, she will make the overlapping schedules work, whatever it takes.
On top of that, the Neels noted being parents helps inform their approach to serving on the school board and city council.
“Raising six kids, you’re always going to [ask] what’s the other side of the story,” Jennifer said. “That’s the thing is I’m always asking questions because I want to look at the full picture and I want to make sure I’m always advocating for what is right and the best for everybody.”
“Unfortunately, you can’t please 26,000 people with decisions you make, but you can ask the right questions and do your best,” Mike said.
Entering these new positions, the Neels said they see their roles somewhat as being a sponge – soaking up as much knowledge from staff, the community, etc., in order to help make the most informed decision possible.
Working full time – Mike as general manager of Lights to Go Inc. and Jennifer as Structural Heart Program Coordinator at Wesley Medical Center – adds to the balancing act. But, for Jennifer at least, she noted her work also informs who she is as a board member. Serving in health care, Jennifer said she is an advocate for all her patients and brings that same philosophy to the school board to advocate for teachers, taxpayers and students alike.
“That’s where I get my purpose. My purpose is I want to serve others and be that person for them, and I’ve always loved that,” Jennifer said.
Looking toward the future, the Neels noted they hope to maintain the small “big town” atmosphere of Derby and make it a place others want to call home through their civic roles – setting an example that it is possible to do it all and hopefully inspire other advocates.
“I’m a firm believer in leaving things better than you found them. I will continue to invest my time and energy into making our schools the best they can be,” Jennifer said. “I want to inspire other young, active members of our community to step up and take on these challenging roles – dedicate their time, talent and unique perspective to make our schools a place where families are confident their children will get an extraordinary education.”