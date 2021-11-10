Service roots run deep for Patterson

Derby’s Kim Patterson admits that her family history played a role in her initial decision to enlist in the Air Force – where her father served for 42 years – back in 1978.
“When you are born into a military family, everyone serves,” Patterson said.
Along with her father, her godfather served in the Army (with the two sometimes running missions together) and her aunt was a nurse in the South Pacific during WWII. Beyond that, Patterson added to her military family along the way, with a variety of assignments over her 20 years in the Air Force before retiring as a major in 1998.
Initially, Patterson began her service career as one of the first female AWACS (airborne warning and control system) controllers in the Air Force – tasked with telling fighters how to shoot in an air battle. On her first day of training, she learned that if she did not pass her AWACS class she would no longer be in the Air Force, which she admitted was a pretty strong motivator.
Having a knack for it, Patterson was asked to stay on as an instructor, but she proceeded to move from base to base and fill different roles for the Air Force – whether in Germany, Panama (while Manuel Noriega was in power) or elsewhere.
“I look back now and I just shake my head and think, ‘what were they thinking when they gave me all that responsibility?’” Patterson said. “At the time, I felt like I was doing something that was important, something that was necessary to keep our freedoms.”
One such responsibility was commanding a 1,000-person Equipment Maintenance Squadron, which serviced the likes of Air Force One, among other aircraft.
While serving in Panama, Patterson said she was struck by the poverty she saw, and one experience there continues to stick with her – as a young boy she met shimmed up a tree to retrieve a piece of fruit to give to her. In some ways, that was indicative of the approach Patterson took to her military career.
“It’s not about the ribbons for me; it’s about the lives you touched,” Patterson said. “I don’t have a lot of medals. That wasn’t important to me, but what was important to me was making sure that the people who worked for me knew how important they were and how important the job they were doing was.”
Her unassuming nature allowed Patterson to run certain missions others couldn’t and, while she heard a variety of perspectives about women in the military during her time in service, she knows she was making a difference. She and some fellow servicewomen she worked with at Luke Air Force Base were setting an example, too.
“We were really ground-setting for the future of women in the Air Force. Dads would come and ask me for my autograph because they wanted their little daughters to know that women could do things like what I was doing,” Patterson said. “When people think veteran, they think men, but there are so many women that served.”
Now retired, Patterson still finds ways to get involved and serve her community – whether ministering to the homeless (seeing fellow veterans among them) or helping weekly at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.
Most recently, Patterson volunteered her time to staff the Moving Wall (Vietnam War) Memorial on its recent stop in Valley Center, helping people find names of friends and family on the wall, or simply sitting and talking with veterans who visited the memorial.
While Patterson has no family (that she knows of) on the wall, Vietnam veterans were among some of the first pilots Patterson worked with during her time in the Air Force. She even met some who had stayed at the Hanoi Hilton – an infamous POW camp during the Vietnam War.
Hearing a variety of opinions on the U.S. military no matter her role, Patterson just continued to do her job and still maintains a willingness to serve her country.
“There’s always going to be some kind of political infighting. That’s not our agenda; our agenda is to protect the country, represent our country and to follow the orders of those above us,” Patterson said. “I would do it again.”