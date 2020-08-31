Promoting physical activity among adults and youth in the Derby and USD 260 community, the Derby Health Collaborative’s “Move Your Way” month-long activity program is back, going all through September.
Derby’s self-improvement contest encourages residents to get the recommended amount of activity (150 minutes a week for adults; 60 minutes a day for kids) by whatever means necessary – running, dancing, dog walking and a variety of other tasks. The target is for participants to be do an activity five days a week.
To be eligible for a prize drawing associated with the contest, download a tracking calendar at the Derby Recreation Commission website (derbyrec.com). Completed calendars must be turned in to the DRC by Oct. 15. For more information about the “Move Your Way” program, contact Debbie Williams at 316-788-3781 or email debbie@derbyrec.com.