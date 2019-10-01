Amy Bliss, volunteer, and Jeff Ohmes, staff, are the September recipients of the I Make A Difference Award.
Bliss received her IMAD award for her volunteer work in the gifted classroom at Derby North Middle School. The district noted her efforts in making events, field trips and fundraisers run smoothly.
“She has been an incredible source of support for the teachers and students,” reads a district release.
Ohmes, grounds and outdoor facilities supervisor, received his award for being “an indispensable part of the Derby Public Schools team.”
“He and his crew are always ready to face daily tasks with a great attitude,” reads a district release.
“In addition to the routine upkeep and support provided around the district, Jeff (Ohmes) also contributes to special events, unexpected challenges and new requests with practicality and positivity,” the release states.