Molly Pourhussin is the staff recipient of the September I Make a Difference Award.
Pourhussin is a special education teacher at Derby High School who taught a Kindergarten through 2nd grade sign language class, at no cost to parents.
She also offered an “ASL meets Braille” course last summer and frequently sponsors clubs. Pictured at her right is Lily Steadman.
The volunteer winners of the September IMAD Award are Panther football players Dylan Conn, Cole Minton, Drake Thatcher and Mercer Thatcher.
The players surprised Wesley Grady, an 11-year-old who broke his arm during a football scrimmage at Derby Night Lights, with a goodie bag and Panther gear, and reassured him that he would be back on the field in no time.