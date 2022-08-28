The fruits of Wineteer Elementary third-grade teacher (and 2014 Derby High grad) Makinzie Hogan’s hard work were recently fully realized, with the debut of not one but two sensory pathways at the USD 260 building.

As part of her coursework toward her master’s in special education, Hogan was required to complete a service-learning project. Enter the sensory pathways – which Hogan began planning out last school year. Fundraising for the installation, she was able to generate support from the Derby Masonic Lodge, Derby Education Foundation and others.

