The fruits of Wineteer Elementary third-grade teacher (and 2014 Derby High grad) Makinzie Hogan’s hard work were recently fully realized, with the debut of not one but two sensory pathways at the USD 260 building.
As part of her coursework toward her master’s in special education, Hogan was required to complete a service-learning project. Enter the sensory pathways – which Hogan began planning out last school year. Fundraising for the installation, she was able to generate support from the Derby Masonic Lodge, Derby Education Foundation and others.
Sensory pathways – which have grown in popularity over the past five years – are intended to be both playful and educational, helping students get rid of excess energy in order to focus on in-class learning.
The pathways incorporate factors like motor skills, sensory connections, and number and letter education. While the pathways are especially useful for kids with ADHD, Hogan noted all students can benefit from them.
An indoor pathway was introduced last spring, while an outdoor pathway was unveiled at the start of the current school year. The sensory pathways include various movements, ABCs and numbers that students can follow as they go through the path. The pathways can offer students a break through the day and also help address those who have been “acting up” or disrupting the classroom, giving them an outlet to quickly refocus. Not only are students encouraged to use the pathways for a break, but at recess and after school hours as well.