It can be a challenge to get the “wiggles” out of grade school students, but a local educator has come up with a solution: sensory pathways.
Makinzie Hogan, who is in her initial year as a third grade teacher at Wineteer Elementary School near McConnell Air Force Base, is working on getting both an indoor and outdoor pathway at the school.
The pathways are playful yet educational methods for students to get rid of excess energy and be able to focus on in-room classroom learning.
At the same time, they’re learning while on the pathways because they incorporate factors such as motor skills, sensory connections, and number and letter education.
Hogan is making good use of the project.
Students in her program at Wichita State are required to undertake a service learning project and the pathways are her effort as she gets her master’s degree in special education.
Such pathways started about five years ago and are gaining in popularity, she said.
Much of that growth took place during the pandemic school lockdown in 2020 when parents took chalk and made their own pathways by their homes as a way for their children to exercise and learn.
While the pathways are especially useful for kids with ADHD, all students can benefit from them, she said.
Currently, students who have been “acting up” or disrupting the classroom are often sent out in the hallways to simply sit. However, with a pathway, they can quickly refocus, she said.
And it doesn’t take long as even a couple of minutes on one can help, Hogan said.
The indoor pathway, which will be close to the office and completed in the spring, will be about 50 feet long and will have stickers placed on the floor.
Community helping with the project
The outdoor pathway will be 60 to 75 feet and painted, and that should be ready next summer.
Hogan is gathering funds for the projects, which will cost about $1,000. She is closing in on that goal and her contributions have included $380 from the Kansas Masonic Foundation, which has partnered with Derby Lodge No. 365 to make the donation.
“It does make me very happy,” Hogan said of the contributions.
Hogan also credits school principal Yvonne Rothe for being supportive of the undertaking.
Being at Wineteer is a homecoming of sorts for Hogan, who has deep Derby roots.
Raised in USD 260 schools, Hogan is a 2014 DHS graduate and, after a three-year stint teaching in Manhattan, is on familiar ground.
“It is nice being back here,” she said.
Hogan is pleased with her career choice, especially the variety of challenges that await her.
“Every day is a different day as you don’t know what you’re going to get,” she said.
And while she is now teaching general education, Hogan has a passion for special education as she herself had a learning disability.
While Hogan encountered people in her academic journey who doubted that she could accomplish much in
life, Hogan also had teachers who inspired
and propelled her to where she is today: on
the verge of earning a master’s degree.
There’s more to the degree than making
the pathways, as Hogan also has to undertake research, collect related data, write a 100-page paper and present her findings at a professional conference.
However, it will be the pathways that will be her tangible, lasting mark on the community, and for that, Hogan is pleased, especially that Derby residents will be able to benefit from her efforts after she was helped from her education here.
“It’s a win-win situation” she said.