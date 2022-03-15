Derby Senior Services and Transportation Director BreAnna Monk recently announced that she will be stepping down from her position with the city. Her last day with the city will be April 6. During the senior center’s annual report at the March 8 city council meeting, Monk announced she will be moving back east to help with the family business.
Monk was hired to take over as Senior Services/Transportation Director in July 2016 and leaves the Derby Senior Center in a good position – being the only Level III senior center in Sedgwick County and one of only two nationally accredited senior centers in Kansas.
The city has begun the search for Monk’s replacement and is taking applications at derbyks.com/675/job-openings.