Assisted senior living facilities in Derby and around the country have taken a similar approach to the current COVID-19 pandemic – restricting building access to almost all members of the public (with a few exceptions made for suppliers) in order to protect the high-risk demographic housed in their residences.
“We see how dangerous COVID-19 can be for vulnerable, high-risk people like our residents. To ensure that we’re keeping them as safe and healthy as we possibly can, we can’t allow any visitors into the buildings,” said Coryanne Graham, Vice President of Marketing for Oxford Senior Living, which operates Glen Carr House in Derby. “We’re normally the type of community that has people coming and going quite often.”
Some exceptions are being made in extreme circumstances (i.e., end-of-life situations) at facilities like Brookdale Derby and Homestead of Derby, but in most situations they are encouraging the use of video conferencing software for visitation during this time.
Resuming in-person visitation remains a question mark for senior living facilities at present. While states like Kansas are entering phased reopenings, because of its client base, that will have a different look for places like Glen Carr House or Brookdale Derby. Graham noted they are following more strict directives lined out by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“CMS and CDC are not even giving hints at when it’s going to be safe to reopen yet, so we’re really waiting for more direction from them in addition to leaning into the expert health care advice in our own counties,” Graham said.
At the moment, congregating within facilities is allowed as long as social distancing and other safety guidelines are followed. Video conferencing is being used in that realm as well to continue hosting group activities provided by outside organizations, as travel has been restricted in almost all cases (unless medically necessary).
For now, both Glen Carr House (and all Oxford communities) and Brookdale Derby have been reported as COVID-19 free and management is working to keep it that way. Additionally, local facilities are working to make sure that information is shared freely if a case is reported.
“We want the seniors and families we serve to know we will continue to be honest and transparent with them at all times,” said Jim Klausman, CEO and co-founder of Midwest Health, which operates Homestead of Derby. “We also want our staff members – who are working incredibly hard – to be proud of our organization knowing we have everyone’s best interests in mind.”
Per recommended guidelines, staff screenings upon arrival at work and use of personal protective equipment (like face masks) have become commonplace in senior living facilities. Restrictions have not affected staffing numbers yet, though, as Graham noted Glen Carr House is constantly hiring.
Move-in requests have also taken a different tone amidst the current pandemic for Glen Carr House, Brookdale Derby and other such facilities, with Graham noting they are being done on a case-by-case basis.
Extra sanitization measures are being taken and facility staff is handling move-in of furniture as an added precaution, but Graham did note Glen Carr House has had fewer move-in requests since the spread of COVID-19 began.
COVID-19 presents an ongoing challenge for senior living facilities, but those facilities continue to adapt while keeping residents’ well-being as a top priority.
“It’s certainly a huge adjustment, and I see that as having more long-term effects for now,” Graham said, “but just doing everything we can to keep residents and team members safe is top of mind at all times.”