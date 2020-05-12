Derby High School principal Tim Hamblin recently posted a statement about the senior checkout process. In his statement, Hamblin emphasized that the checkout is something every graduate must complete.
The process will include a state-mandated Senior Exit Survey, returning of all district property, and collection of personal items in specified areas of the high school.
Drop off and collection took place on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12. Students were only allowed into the building to pick up and drop off items related to PE, the performing arts and the industrial arts. Each of those three areas had a specific location designated for entering and exiting the building.
Personal items in other areas of the high school will not be accessible until next school year or whenever the high school is allowed to fully reopen.
In his statement, Hamblin emphasized that students have to complete the senior exit survey and return all district property if they want to receive their diploma in the mail. Diplomas are scheduled to arrive within the first two weeks of June.