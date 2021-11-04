Senior center garden shaping up for fall season

The Derby Senior Center hosted a build day for its new community garden (near the Derby Public Works facility) on Oct. 30, with about a dozen volunteers showing up to help put the finishing touches on the project.
With the help of numerous donations, the senior center was able to construct 18 garden beds – along with two compost bins and a storage shed – in the fenced garden enclosure. The volunteer crew helped build the beds and compost bins.
Now having the beds to plant in, Senior Services Director BreAnna Monk noted the idea is to start growing a test crop in a couple of the beds later this month. From there, activity in the garden will expand ahead of next spring.
Currently, Monk reported there are about 12 members of the Derby Senior Center garden club (including four or five master gardeners) who will help tend to the site – though the garden is open to all members interested in assisting. Additionally, all of the produce grown will be available to senior center members for free.
Some work remains to be done to prepare the site for a full harvest, but Monk and members of the senior center are excited about the potential of the new garden.