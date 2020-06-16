Derby High School graphic (DHS Panthers)
COURTESY OF DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The annual Senior Celebration party – not to be confused with August’s Celebration Weekend, which will make up many of the class of 2020’s missed graduation events – will not happen this year. That decision was made after a survey recently sent out received little response from seniors. Seniors who have already registered and paid for Senior Celebration will receive a T-shirt and be put in a prize raffle.

