The annual Senior Celebration party – not to be confused with August’s Celebration Weekend, which will make up many of the class of 2020’s missed graduation events – will not happen this year. That decision was made after a survey recently sent out received little response from seniors. Seniors who have already registered and paid for Senior Celebration will receive a T-shirt and be put in a prize raffle.
Senior Celebration won’t happen this year
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
