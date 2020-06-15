Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin recently gave an update on the plan for the class of 2020’s graduation ceremony.
The ceremony – which would have normally been held on May 10 – is now tentatively scheduled for Saturday, August 15, dependent on the weather and any COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
The celebration will “attempt to encompass all the senior traditions including awards, presentations, cap and gown practice, and the ringing of the bell,” Hamblin wrote in a letter to parents and students.
Panther Pac will be hosting a luncheon for the graduates immediately following the ringing of the bell. At 8 p.m., seniors will have their cap and gown ceremony at Panther Stadium. It will be the first time the graduation ceremony has been held there since the 1970s.
“We appreciate the patience shown by both our graduates and parents throughout this situation,” Hamblin wrote. “Without question the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have been the largest obstacle to our plans to honor the Class of 2020, but many things beyond COVID-19, such as construction and renovations at Panther Stadium, have influenced our ability to plan as well.”
Hamblin said he understands that some students may not be able to or may choose not to attend the graduation celebration, which Hamblin is calling Celebration Weekend.
“To those that will not join us, we wish you well,” Hamblin wrote.
The tentative schedule for Celebration Weekend is:
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Academic awards/cap and gown practice (DHS auditorium)
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Ringing of the bell/cookout (DHS front lawn)
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Cap and gown lineup (Derby Middle School gym)
- 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Cap and gown celebration (Panther Stadium)