The Derby Community Foundation and parents of seniors graduating in 2020 are accepting donations for the Senior Celebration 2020.
The annual event has been held each spring for 35 years to support graduates in the community. Contributions of gift cards, gift items or cash will be used towards entertainment, food and prizes at this year’s event on May 10.
Senior Celebration 2020 is partnering with the Derby Community Foundation, a nonprofit, which allows individuals and business to make tax-deductible contributions. Receipts will be available for any monetary donation over $250.
Gift cards or other gift items can be sent to Veralyn Self at 804 Bel Arbor Ct., Derby, Kansas, 67037. Any monetary donations should be sent and made payable to the Derby Community Foundation, P.O. Box 372, Derby, Kansas, 67037.
Monetary donations can also be made online at www.derbycf.org. They should be submitted by May 4.
Any questions can be directed to Veralyn Self at 316-554-4336.