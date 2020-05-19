The Kansas Department of Education is putting on a “KS Class of 2020 Appreciation Day” Wednesday, March 20, and Derby schools are encouraging seniors and families to participate. Seniors are asked to post pictures of themselves in their prom attire, in their graduation robes, donating blood, donating food or participating in any other type of community service with the hashtag #KSClassof2020. Seniors are also encouraged to share their future plans in their posts. At 8:20 p.m., seniors are encouraged to throw their cap in the air and then post about it.
Senior appreciation day is today
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read