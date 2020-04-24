Nicki Seeley has been named Derby Public Schools’ new director of Special Services. Seeley replaces Luan Sparks, who will be the district’s new director of Alternative Learning.
"I am excited to continue working in our Special Services department in this leadership role,” Seeley said in a news release. “Working with our students and families to build the skills necessary for the next steps in their lives is something I have always been passionate about."
Seeley has lived and worked in Derby since 2014. She currently serves as the assistant director of Special Services. Her responsibilities in that position include recruiting, hiring and retaining special education staff, overseeing district nurses and health needs for students, supporting secondary students and families, serving on district committees, and more.
Seeley received a Bachelors in Business Education from Kansas State University in 2007 and a Masters in Special Education from Emporia State University in 2012. She previously worked in special education in the Maize school district. Following that, she taught Project SEARCH for Derby Public Schools.
In addition to her current position, Seeley has served as the district’s Special Services coordinator and interim Special Services director. She’s also an adjunct professor at Friends University. Her new position begins July 1.