Officials from Sedgwick County announced Monday that they are updating a ban on public gatherings following recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The county’s prior measure banned public gatherings of more than 250 people, while the updated ban is now imposing restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people.
“Obviously, the health and safety of our citizens in Sedgwick County is our top priority,” said commission chairman Pete Meitzner.
“These things that are being put into place, this is all about precaution,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.
Local Health Officer Dr. Gerald Minns noted the county will continue to assess the conditions leading to the ban on an ongoing basis, which is being taken as a preventative measure. Minns stated Sedgwick County residents remain at low risk as there have been no confirmed cases reported among said residents.