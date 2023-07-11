Decarsky Park has been a crown jewel for ballplayers and dog lovers since
its opening in 2021. In the park’s young history, it has hosted several tournaments well into the fall with few postponements. Derby softball played its 2023 home schedule at the park with one postponement. Community members have also enjoyed the dog park. The city is looking into the early stages of phase two of the park, but funding remains the biggest obstacle.
When phase one was designed, the first 30 of the 60-acre plan was built as the easternmost side of Decarsky Park. The concession stand was designed to be smaller, with a larger concession area in mind in later phases. Alongside concessions, the park will have four more fields and a designated warm-up spot.
The baseball fields are designed to host baseball up to 12 and any age softball. The city looked at adding a pair of larger baseball fields, but there was not in immediate demand at the time. With the adjustment, it opens up the ability to host several tournaments with eight fields of similar dimensions, which was a positive for the city.
“Eight fields in one area is an important number from a tournament perspective,” Kiel Mangus said. “That allows you to host a certain size of tournaments, so that opens a lot of different opportunities.”
Throughout the completion of phase one, the growing need for parking was a piece that the plans needed to account for. In the phase two renderings, there is an increased parking lot that would total 1,000 parking stalls to help easily fill the need.
“Parking was the one thing we didn’t fully take into account in phase one that we needed to modify for phase two,” Mangus said. “When you have really nice weather, and you have a huge tournament going on, there are people that are going to the ballfields, using the dog park, or walking the paved trail alongside Rock Road. It just gets busy... We’ve added several parking spots, so we should be able to handle the large flow that we end up having there from a parking perspective.”
Like many projects throughout the country, there has been a major increase in building costs. Mangus said the trend is about a 40-50 percent increase in construction costs, which is a significant jump from the projected plans. The high-end projection of phase two would be inside the 15-20 million dollar range.
A significant portion of the phase two funding is through the Derby Difference Sales Tax. According to Mangus, funding Decarsky Park is not the full part of the sales tax but a portion of the Park’s master plan development.
Right now, the timeline to start the second phase of Decarsky Park is in limbo amid the upcoming Derby Difference Sales Tax question that will be on the ballot. Mangus said the next steps are focused on educating the impact phase one made and sharing how the next phase would impact Derby.
“Phase one of Decarsky Park has been fantastic from a use perspective,” Mangus said. “Derby Recreation Commission Superintendent Chris [Drum], his staff and some of the business owners in Derby will tell you there have been quite a few tournaments coming to town...I think the community has benefited from that. Right now, we are educating people on how the first phase has gone and what the next phase would mean as we go into the Derby Difference ballot question.”