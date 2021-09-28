Local Boy Scout Shawn Carrell, troop 683, saw great success in a food drive he held for the Derby food pantry on Sept. 19.
As part of his efforts to become an Eagle Scout, Carrell set up outside the Dillons Marketplace at Rock Road and 71st Street, collecting pantry items and cash donations.
In total, he collected $900 and 1,515 pounds of food for the Derby Community Family Services food pantry in Oaklawn.
Carrell was also responsible for advertising the event by making signs and placing them around town.