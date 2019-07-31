Officials at Woodlawn United Methodist Church were pleased with the large turnout at its all-new science camp.
The camp was able to draw about 115 attendees, ranging from 3-year-olds to incoming fifth graders. It took place for about 2.5 hours a day from Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26.
“Compared to our other speciality camps, our numbers were very high.” Camp director Abigail Tullos said. “I think when I went into it, I was planning for maybe 80 or 90, but we did surpass that.”
In past years, the church has held two speciality camps that follow its annual vacation bible school: a camp about sports and another about performing arts. This year, the science camp replaced performing arts.
“[Science] was an area that we could see that kids really enjoyed,” Tullos said. “When we have our vacation bible school, science is always one of their favorite stations.”
Each day broadly focused on a different field of study, including chemistry, ecology and computer programming.
Tullos is a kindergarten teacher at Enders Elementary School, a leadership and community service magnet in Wichita. She wrote the camp’s curriculum herself.
She said the curriculum worked to combine scientific topics with Bible stories.
“God created all of these things, so why can’t we learn about it?” Tullos asked rhetorically. “Science is how we learn about the world and what’s going on around us.”
While learning about the classic tale of David and Goliath, for example, students prepared slings and fired marshmallows to try to bring down a target Goliath.
Participants also heard from naturists at Great Plains Nature Center after a Bible lesson about “taking care of God’s creation.”
Originally from Mulvane, Tullos has been a member of the church since childhood. As of right now, she said, the church is leaning toward hosting the science camp again next summer.
“It seems very well received,” she said. “It seemed like something that fits into the community really well and isn’t really met anywhere else.”