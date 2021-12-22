The Derby USD 260 Board of Education agreed to move forward with a program that will provide free water testing and technical assistance to assess lead in the drinking water of Derby Public Schools.
The action that was approved on Dec. 13 is part of a Water Lead Testing Program that is made available through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The funding for the program is made available through the Environmental Protection Agency.
District Director of Operations Burke Jones said the testing for lead is not a normal thing for schools to do and, to his knowledge, Derby schools never have.
“We have buildings that are at an age that have pipes that were installed prior to 1986, which is the cutoff period,” Jones said.
The funds from the EPA were directed to Kansas schools by KDHE, making the testing part of the program at no expense to the district. Jones said that after the testing is completed, if a test comes back high, KDHE will also consult with schools on any problem.
“We’ll let the public know what steps will be taken immediately and then what will be done to remediate the issue,” he said.
Jones said if a problem is detected it doesn’t necessarily mean that all the pipes in a building have to be replaced. It may be a more isolated area like a sink or a single water fountain that has been impacted.
The district will be responsible for the cost of remediating any lead pipe problem.
Board member Matthew Joyce indicated that the recently passed infrastructure bill might offer some assistance with funding of some of the potential repairs if necessary. Jones said he thought most of that money was tied into water service lines.
Jones says it is important to understand the testing is not being done because anyone thinks or suspects there is a problem. It is being done to see if there is or is not a problem.
Jones indicated that once the tests come back the results would be made available to the public and the public will also know when the remediation of any problems is complete.