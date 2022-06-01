The Derby Board of Education approved the purchase of a new website provider at their May 23 board meeting. According to district Director of Communications Katie Carlson, the new site is expected to be functioning in July 2023.
The website service company Blackboard was the choice of a selection committee that included Carlson and district Director of Technology Dennis Elledge, and other district personnel.
Besides the standard web platform, a new user app is part of the website service. Carlson said with this provider when content or information is posted they have the ability to post it to the website, app, social media and a mass notification tool, simultaneously if desired.
“It’s kind of a one-stop shop,” Carlson said.
There is a one-time upfront fee of $14,500 paid to Blackboard initially. A three-year agreement will also pay them $18,625 annually. The district-branded mobile app has a $1,500 upfront fee and a $2,600 annual fee.
The cost is a little more than what the district has been paying its current provider, but Carlson says they feel the additional services and support offered are worth it.
The annual services Blackboard will offer include web hosting, mass notification hosting, template regulatory maintenance, and unlimited support and maintenance. The SkyWard information system will be integrated into the new website and online payment services will still be available.
Carlson said the district can re-evaluate the services and company after the three-year period and continue to retain them or seek other options.