The Derby Board of Education accepted a bid to replace the circle drive at Tanglewood Elementary at its May 10 meeting.
The project had three bids, the lowest from Encore Paving, LLC, for $74,976.65. Director of Operations Burke Jones recommended the BOE accept the bid to replace the bus drop-off lane at Tanglewood, which will go back in as a concrete drive.
The project was budgeted in the district’s 2021 capital outlay plan. The accepted bid comes in under budget by about $10,000. Jones said he expected the project to take about two to three weeks to finish.
The school board also accepted a request for bid to also replace the circle drive at Derby Middle School. Bids will be brought back for consideration at a later date.