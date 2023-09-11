Luan Sparks

Luan Sparks, Director of Alternative Learning for Derby schools, said a state grant the district received will produce a mental health program that can provide a bridge between the school and an actual mental health professional.

 FILE

The USD 260 Board of Education recently approved a plan allowing the Derby school district to partner with COMCARE of Sedgwick County. The plan will expand access to behavioral mental health services and involves hiring a new  Behavioral Health School Liaison.

The partnership is a result of grant funds from the Kansas State Department of Education and the Mental Health Intervention Team program. The grant totals $91,938 and includes $18,388 of partial matching funds required of the school district. 

