The USD 260 Board of Education recently approved a plan allowing the Derby school district to partner with COMCARE of Sedgwick County. The plan will expand access to behavioral mental health services and involves hiring a new Behavioral Health School Liaison.
The partnership is a result of grant funds from the Kansas State Department of Education and the Mental Health Intervention Team program. The grant totals $91,938 and includes $18,388 of partial matching funds required of the school district.
COMCARE provides a wide array of mental health and substance abuse services to residents of Sedgwick County.
The program started in Kansas in 2017 and came about as a result of shortages, barriers and students needing access to services in a quick and timely manner. Luan Sparks, Director of Alternative Learning for Derby says the program will provide the structures for working with students, staff, and families, linking them to existing community-based services and resources.
The grant will allow Derby to hire one social work position, a Mental Health Liaison, which currently does not exist. The person is responsible for identifying appropriate referrals that would be facilitated to COMCARE. They will assist COMCARE with understanding and negotiating the district procedure system and concerns.
The new liaison will not only work with COMCARE, students and families but will also support current school social workers in directing services to families. The position will fall under the supervision of the Alternative Learning Department.
The COMCARE commitment includes providing one clinical therapist available 24/7 to students and families and one case manager who are assigned to the district.
They will work with school staff and provide development and education to staff on diagnosis and how it might affect learning in the classroom. All services will only take place through a signed consent and agreement by parents.
The school district must pay COMCARE $18,388 for the 2023-24 school year for reports and summaries on cases for services and amount of time spent on services provided each day.
Sparks says the services will improve the access parents in the district now have with COMCARE.
“If a parent goes into COMCARE in Wichita, that student may be placed on a waiting list for six months. Whereas we have a COMCARE worker, case manager and clinical therapist ready to serve our team. That facilitates and expedites the care,” Sparks explained.
The program is open to K through 12 students, but Sparks says they are going to start out just focusing on the high school students for this year.
“If we are using the program and showing that it is making a difference and productive for COMCARE and Derby Public Schools, we have the ability to rewrite it each year.”
If the program proves to be productive, staff and services could be extended into other schools in the Derby district. Wichita, Haysville, Valley Center and Maize schools have been utilizing the program. Wichita has 31 school liaisons; Maize has seven and Valley Center four.