The Derby Board of Education heard a proposal in consideration of allowing the purchase and use, in secondary schools, of Narcan. The nasal spray is used to reduce the effects on individuals with a known or suspected opioid overdose.
Dawn Gresham, district Director of Special Services, said the reason for the request is because of an overall increase of opioid overdoses. Gresham says the spray would provide rescue assistance to students who are in respiratory distress associated with an opioid overdose.