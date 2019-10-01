At the Sept. 23 Derby Board of Education meeting, District Safety and Security Officer Matt Liston introduced the team of school resource officers (SROs) working in district schools.
Sgt. Tim Nelson, a 23-year veteran of the Derby Police Department, is in charge of the Community Education Division. Besides SRO services, this unit also provides D.A.R.E and other educational programs.
The following SROs were introduced at the meeting:
- Mike Cooter - Derby North Middle School/D.A.R.E. at El Paso and Tanglewood elementary schools
- Amanda Stitt - Derby High School/D.A.R.E at Swaney Elementary School
- Courtney Carlson - Derby High School/D.A.R.E. at Derby Hills and Pleasantview elementary schools
- Josh McMillin - Derby Middle School/D.A.R.E. at Park Hill Elementary School and St. Mary Parish Catholic School
- Kirk Brown - Adopt-a-School at El Paso Elementary School
- Justin Malcolm (filling in for Stachia Keller) - Adopt-a-School at Swaney Elementary School