When Greg Martin became the School Liaison Program Manager at McConnell Air Force Base in September, his career history made him a natural for the job.
A Wichita native who now lives in Derby, Martin retired from the Army, worked at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Center, then taught Leadership Development and Advanced Via Individual Determination [a career and college readiness program] at Christa McAuliffe Academy for 10 years.
“My role as School Liaison Program Manager is supporting military families and students [as they] progress and/or transition into the communities and schools,” he explained. “My primary outreach is to make sure I am building positive relationships within the school environments and districts that our McConnell kids attend.”
While military-connected students from McConnell attend school in 12 different districts, Derby has the most – about 18 percent.
“While I’m open to working with any district … the majority of my time is in the Derby schools, with my focus on making connections with the military kids and the staff that work with them,” he said. “I have a contact at each [Derby] school, and working relationships with the administration or principal, staff, and teachers.”
Martin has been instrumental in implementing initiatives and securing resources within the Derby schools.
In response to an inquiry from Tanglewood Elementary Principal Amy Steadman, he researched and applied for a Military Family Life Counselor for Park Hill, Stone Creek and Tanglewood elementary schools. The contracted government employees provide counseling and interactive engagement for military-connected students, and currently support several Derby schools including Wineteer Elementary, Derby North and Derby middle schools, and Derby High School.
While waiting to get the position approved, Martin came up with the idea for lunch groups at Tanglewood. He meets every Wednesday “for 15 or 20 minutes” with Tanglewood’s military-connected students, with parental approval, during their respective lunch blocks.
“That 15 minutes is a good check to see how everyone is doing, making sure everyone is okay,” he said.
April is the Month of the Military Child, and Martin kicked it off with the first event of his new Military Moments initiative.
Military Moments brings volunteers from McConnell into the schools to interact and connect with students in various ways. The first event – dubbed “Fist Bumps and High Fives” – took place April 1 at Tanglewood Elementary School where airmen and airwomen from the base greeted students as they arrived.
“I’m one of those ‘crawl, walk, run’ guys,” the affable Martin said. “Right now, we’re offering [Military Moments] just to the Derby elementary schools. We’re getting requests from school principals and teachers for us to come out and make presentations and engage with the students.”
The list of programs and initiatives Martin is involved with is lengthy and includes United Panther’s Workshops at Derby High School Panther Learning Center; Student 2 Student program at Derby’s middle schools and high school; support for Junior ROTC instructors at Derby High School, and a May 5 Senior Night at McConnell’s Youth Center for all military-related graduating seniors.
Martin was honored in March with the Derby School District’s volunteer I Make A Difference Award for his “support of area schools and military-connected families and readily volunteering his time when he sees a need that he can fill.”
“I was surprised because that’s not what I’m in it for, but I appreciate it,” Martin said. “It put a smile on my face.”