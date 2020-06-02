Summer latchkey
Summer latchkey started on June 1 and runs through July 31. It’s held Monday through Friday at Swaney Elementary. The maximum number of children who can be enrolled is 120, and the cost for parents is $120 per week.
To combat the spread of COVID-19, each latchkey classroom is limited to 10 students, except in larger spaces, where two groups of 10 will be allowed. Masks are available for staff members, but are not required. Students and staff are encouraged to wear masks. Each classroom will include hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Before being allowed inside buildings, each student will have their temperature taken. Parents will not be allowed to come inside classrooms, and will instead drop their children off for a curbside pickup, and a staff member will escort them inside.
Parents will be required to provide a sack lunch each day.
Extended School Year services
Extended School Year services – provided each summer to special education students to prevent regression that can occur over the summer – are typically offered at Carlton Learning Center. This year, ESY will use a hybrid model. Some students will receive services on-site and some will receive services virtually.
Assistant Director of Special Services Becky Moeder said “our teams made individualized decisions on how each student would receive services, weighing heavily on parent input and comfort level. Our teachers are preparing learning kits and hands-on lessons and materials for all eligible students.”
Services provided on-site will be done in small groups. Safety measures and precautions will be in place.
Primetime
Summer Primetime, a program that offers additional academic and recreational activities, starts June 8 and runs through June 26. The second session starts July 6 and ends July 24. All sessions are held at Oaklawn Elementary. Like summer latchkey, students’ temperatures will be checked each morning before being allowed into the building.