Volunteer Christina Garcia (right) and staff person Dr. Jenn Cox (left), were recognized at the Sept. 26 Derby school board meeting as the September recipients of the I Make A Difference Award.
Garcia is an office clerk and food service cashier at Derby Hills Elementary and is known for seeking better ways to serve students. She is also not afraid to tackle a challenge. The staff award was presented to Dr. Jenn Cox for her outstanding work as a physical therapist at Derby Public Schools. Cox has gone above and beyond in her duties as a school-based physical therapist.