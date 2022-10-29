Linda Winn (volunteer) and Dallas Richardson (staff) were honored as the October recipients of Derby Public Schools’ “I Make A Difference” award during the Oct. 24 school board meeting.
Winn was recognized for her volunteer efforts serving students at El Paso Elementary. She currently works as a lunch paraprofessional at Tanglewood Elementary and previously worked at El Paso Elementary as a substitute paraprofessional in the Early Childhood classroom.
In addition to her work duties, Winn also volunteered in various capacities. While in the Early Childhood classroom at El Paso, Winn was intentional about getting to know the students, their abilities and helping them meet their goals. She was an effective communicator with both staff and students, and extremely generous. One way she has shown her generosity was by helping purchase materials and making necessary changes to adaptive equipment – like sewing and adapting gloves for finger isolation to use for a fine motor activity. Winn always provided feedback on the performance of the materials in the classroom.
During Winn’s work at El Paso, she became a reliable volunteer team member to the OT/PT team. Last year, Winn made a special connection with one particular student, going above and beyond to work with the student on various goals throughout the school day. This student has since moved on to a different classroom, within a different building, but Winn’s impact on her last year prepared her for a smooth transition.
Staff member Dr. Jenn Cox said Winn was “an amazing asset to the El Paso Elementary Early Childhood classroom.”
If Winn wasn’t volunteering in the Early Childhood classroom, she could be found lending a helping hand in the office, nurse’s station or in another classroom. She is always willing to serve and help out however and wherever she is needed. Her willingness to work hard and serve students at El Paso Elementary has touched the hearts of the students and staff members around her.
Staff IMAD winner Dallas Richardson is known for her outstanding ability to build positive relationships with students, parents and staff members and her passion for creating fun, engaging learning experiences for all students in her classroom.
Richardson not only excels in the classroom, but she also builds strong, lasting relationships with her students and families outside of the classroom. She can always be found at Park Hill Elementary’s family nights, such as Back 2 School Bash, Breakfast with Santa, STEM Night and many more. Her strong relationships are evident to all, as coworkers can still recall one specific time engraved in their memory from last school year.
On the last day of school, Richardson was giving her final goodbye to her students for the summer and her entire class appeared sad because they did not want to leave. Students, along with Richardson, shed a number of tears as they said goodbye for the summer.
Not only does Richardson focus on relationship-building, but she also does a phenomenal job of creating engaging, hands-on activities for her students. Last year, she was a first year teacher, but that did not stop her from going all out with fresh, fun, creative and engaging lessons that were built straight from the required curriculum. Richardson’s lessons have not only created a positive learning environment for her students, but for all the second grade students at Park Hill Elementary. Throughout her first year, she has taken the lead on several different extracurricular activities in and outside of school hours and continued to do so over the summer by tutoring students.