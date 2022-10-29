Linda Winn (volunteer) and Dallas Richardson (staff) were honored as the October recipients of Derby Public Schools’ “I Make A Difference” award during the Oct. 24 school board meeting.

Winn was recognized for her volunteer efforts serving students at El Paso Elementary. She currently works as a lunch paraprofessional at Tanglewood Elementary and previously worked at El Paso Elementary as a substitute paraprofessional in the Early Childhood classroom.

