Derby Public Schools will spend $35,000 to buy 2.5 acres for Cooper Elementary School – extra space needed to meet zoning requirements and to provide more room for playground equipment and soccer fields.
School board members voted 7 to 0 on Feb. 24 to purchase the land from R.A. Ruud & Son, Inc. The land will give the school 60 more feet to the west and 200 more feet to the north.
“We are covering the closing costs on this transaction. Those are expected to be $1,000 or less,” operations director Burke Jones told school board members. “The other thing that we will be doing is performing a phase-one environmental assessment of the property. That just protects us that nothing has happened to that ground that would jeopardize our purchase of that ground, and we have a period of time for that to happen before closing. Those two things combined are less than $5,000.”
The assessment will take a look at nearby properties and what the past use of the land was, Jones said.
Board member Andy Watkins asked Jones if there were any known environmental issues on the acreage, and Jones said there were none that the district was aware of at this time. Watkins asked if a less involved assessment would make sense, and Jones said that for most land purchases, a phase-one assessment is done and then if necessary, a phase-two assessment is conducted.
The school will use the additional land for playground equipment and soccer fields.
Cooper Elementary is situated on just more than five acres. Zoning ordinances required a 60-foot strip to the west of the school’s existing property line for building setback and fire lane access. The land to the north will be used for recreation.
Clearing the entire 200 feet won’t be immediately necessary, Jones said.
“For sure I see us clearing 100 of that 200 feet. I just want to hold out until we know where we are with the budget,” Jones said. “If we can get that additional 100 feet cleared now, that would suffice.”