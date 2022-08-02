Safe Return

School board members met at the District Administrative Center on July 25 to approve a safe return to in-person learning plan. Upon approval, Derby schools would receive additional funds.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

At the July 25 USD 260 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented the school district’s plan for safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services for the upcoming school year. The plan is required in order for the district to receive funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

The district must address a list of eight identified areas and provide clarification on what they are or are not doing in those areas. In the area of mask wearing, the district clarification is that masks are optional and that limited quantities are available if requested.

