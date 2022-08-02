At the July 25 USD 260 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented the school district’s plan for safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services for the upcoming school year. The plan is required in order for the district to receive funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
The district must address a list of eight identified areas and provide clarification on what they are or are not doing in those areas. In the area of mask wearing, the district clarification is that masks are optional and that limited quantities are available if requested.
The district’s safe return plan details are a result of a recent ESSER-III survey in the district as well as input from district administrators.
Derby Public Schools has a policy in place to deter or help deal with COVID-19 as illnesses may impact the district. Their goal is to maintain a healthy and safe environment for the 2022-2023 school year. School officials plan to monitor recommendations from the county health department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The district will monitor safety plans and adjust plans and protocols as needed. They also intend to follow state and federal mandates.
Derby Public Schools will supply COVID at-home testing kits for parents and staff as requested. To receive a home test, individuals must call the district’s COVID-19 hotline at 316-440-5369, during business hours, while school is in session.
Board member Jennifer Neal asked how the kits were going to be distributed.
“We’re not having sick parents coming to the school to get these tests, are we?” Neel asked.
Joel Addis, principal at Swaney Elementary and former COVID-19 site coordinator explained that in the initial planning, approved staff would be called to bring the kit out to the individual.
“The plan was not to have a sick parent come into the school to get a test but they would ask for it to be brought out to them,” Addis explained.
Board member Andy Watkins asked if there were any new strings attached to receiving the funds as compared to the previous time.
The district will have to provide feedback on results of the plan and impact. Bohaty indicated that was a requirement.
“I will tell you they are very closely reviewing everything that is submitted and making sure we are providing clarity,” she said.
The safe return plan was largely based on the feedback they got from district patrons and indicated they did get feedback that didn’t necessarily align with some of the district’s final clarifications made.
“The clarifications we came up with were a result of what the majority of the feedback was,” Bohaty said.
The board unanimously voted in favor of the plan as written and district officials will now begin to get approval on it for the ESSER funding.
The complete Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services plan outlined for the district is available online at www.derbyinformer.com.