With a majority of the Derby school bond projects having been completed, Burke Jones, Derby Public Schools Director of Operations proposed some additional projects to the Board of Education. Those ideas centered on how to spend the remaining $2 million of school bond money.
At the Feb. 7 meeting, Jones told board members the $2 million are reserves that were held back to be available in the event any unforeseen expenses may have occurred with previous projects.
“We have about $2 million in the bond funds remaining. Some of the projects we have been discussing in the last two years, we can now talk about,” Jones said.
Jones outlined three additional projects that he recommended the district move forward with. The projects would impact the high school and El Paso Elementary. Regulations require the district to spend all of the bond money by May of 2024.
A new administrative addition to Derby High School would consume approximately half of the $2 million. About half of El Paso Elementary already received new ceilings and LED lighting, and Jones suggested finishing that project with about $600,000.
With the final $400,000, the district would begin the replacement of light fixtures and/or ceilings in the high school, starting with special rooms like the band, orchestra and drama areas. Jones said it is significantly less expensive just to replace light fixtures and not replace grid and ceiling tiles. Considering that cost, they decided to use the $400,000 to just replace all of the ceiling grid and all ceiling tiles and do as many rooms as possible.
Jones said as funds become available the rest of the high school could be completed. He also indicated the district has money budgeted through the capital outlay plan to invest in lighting at the high school in the coming years.
Basic schematic designs have been done for the new high school administrative addition and the $1 million price tag is based on those designs.
“These are estimates to make sure we are covered at this point in the process,” Jones said.
When a guaranteed maximum price is determined for the high school administrative center and the El Paso Elementary ceiling and lighting projects, the remaining money would be invested into the
high school lighting project.
Moving forward, the district plan is to bring the board a design and development of the new high school administrative addition by May and include updated budget numbers. By August, the drawings would be finished with bids, including a guaranteed maximum price for the project.
USD 260 Director of Finance John Reiger said that once the high school administrative addition project starts it would be roughly six months to completion.