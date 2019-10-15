Derby Public Schools is conducting a new survey this year to evaluate employee satisfaction and retention.
Andy Koenigs, assistant superintendent of human resources, said the district has already received over 500 response on the survey, which is out for responses until Oct. 18.
“That’s almost a 50 percent response rate to a voluntary survey,” Koenigs said at the school board’s Oct. 14 meeting. “So I’m very thrilled that that many people have filled that out.”
The survey has 15 questions that ask respondents to select an answer on a Likert scale, which plots responses on a 5-point scale from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.”
Similar to the district’s annual safety and security survey, Koenigs said the goal is for a combined 80 percent of respondents to select the two “agree” options in each question — with less than 20 percent of respondents selecting the two “disagree” options.
Any question with 20 percent or more in the two “disagree” options could indicate an “area to maybe look into,” Koenigs said.
Employee responses are completely confidential and anonymous.
Koenigs said the majority of the questions came from a survey research book published by Gallup called “First, Break All the Rules: What the World’s Greatest Managers Do Differently.”
“According to research from gallup, [those questions] get at employee retention,” Koenigs said.
Some of those questions include:
- Do you feel valued and appreciated at work?
- Are you proud to be a Derby Public Schools employee?
- Do you know what is expected of you at work?
- Has someone given you feedback on your work in the last six months?
Board member Andy Watkins asked if the HR department would then compare the survey results with the results of other institutions.
“We wouldn’t have any norm data to look back to, but we would be able to look at our group data,” Koenigs said.
Koenigs also shared in his report that the district has hired 155 new employees this school year across classified, certified and administrative positions.