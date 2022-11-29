Covid spending in school

Well over $400,000 was spent on cleaning supplies and equipment alone by the Derby school district, in the early stages of COVID relief funding. It was part of getting kids back to school safely in Derby.

 
 creativetan

Across the country, the educational approach changed in the wake of the COVID pandemic starting in March 2020. And the need to regain normalcy has required support money.

Since 2020, many public educational entities have been receiving large amounts of non-recurring federal or state funds to help fight the effects of COVID in schools. For Derby schools, those available funds to date have totaled $12 million.

