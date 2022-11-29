Across the country, the educational approach changed in the wake of the COVID pandemic starting in March 2020. And the need to regain normalcy has required support money.
Since 2020, many public educational entities have been receiving large amounts of non-recurring federal or state funds to help fight the effects of COVID in schools. For Derby schools, those available funds to date have totaled $12 million.
Over $9.2 million of Derby’s $12 million came through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds. ESSER is a federal program to assist schools with creating healthy learning environments, returning students to classrooms and addressing local needs due to COVID. The use of ESSER funds requires preapproval and must be qualified for a specific use.
Two of the three total ESSER funding elements came as part of the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. ESSER I, II and III all have to be allocated by schools in specific time frames that started in 2020 and end in September 2024.
Over $2.9 million has been allocated from other federal and state grant programs designed to assist with COVID as well.
Director of Finance for Derby Public Schools John Regier said ESSER I, which consisted of $660,000, was mostly for cleaning. It helped with purchasing disinfectants, hand sanitizer and getting the buildings cleaned and prepared for students to return.
A little more than one-third of the ESSER I funds were spent as a result of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, requiring certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. The district has spent all of the allocated funds from ESSER I.
ESSER II, more than $2.6 million for the district, was devoted more to keeping students safe in school, technology, software licenses, staffing and more. Over $400,000 went to the summer learning staff, program and supplies.
Over $1 million of the ESSER II funding went to Premium Pay, a part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Premium Pay is to compensate essential employees for heightened risk due to COVID. Eligible workers include state and government employees who performed essential work during the pandemic.
According to Regier, the new Summer Learning Program was done to help combat learning loss from COVID. The district also added a new social worker and guidance counselor. Reiger said this was done for students who were having issues, dealing with the trauma from COVID.
As of about mid-November, the district has allocated all of the ESSER II funding except for around $375.000.
ESSER III funds consist of almost $6 million for the Derby district and have been the least allocated at this point. ESSER III funds, the largest single allotment of federal money, must be used by September 2024. So far, only $237,445 of the ESSER III funds have been allocated and most of that is going to the Summer Learning Program.
ESSER III funds are expected to be used for the Summer Learning Program and related expenditures, as well as other additional staffing needs and more.
The additional funding has created an influx of new programs or staffing. Whether or not to maintain the expense of them in the future, after the funds are no longer available, must be considered. Regier said the district has tried to not over extend itself for the future.
“We tried to make sure that we weren’t going to handcuff ourselves with trying to find a huge chunk of money, once the money is gone. Positions where the need isn’t there anymore, we aren’t going to continue to use or hire there,” Regier said.
Regier said there are some things the district would like to be able to continue on with after the funding is gone. And some tough decisions will need to be made.
Regier says that a social worker at the high school and a guidance counselor at the Panther Learning Center are positions that could likely transition on after the funding is gone. The Summer Learning Program is something the district would like to continue with, but Regier says it is a big expense.
“Floating subs at each building, to try to help with the current sub crisis, will probably continue moving forward,” he said.
A list of the current COVID relief fund amounts and expenditures USD 260 has made are included with this story. To follow future pandemic funding expenditures, go to the district website finance page at www.derbyschools.com/district/departments/finance and click on Pandemic Funding Reporting.
COVID Relief Funds
ESSER I: $660,000
COVID Teaching Supplies and Learning Support $151,670.71
FFCRA Leave $222,094.61
Cleaning Equipment/Supplies $119,142.25
Additional Staffing/Extended Contracts $61,720.19
Benefits (Social Security/Medicare) $15,516.50
Staffing/Supplies for Vaccine Clinic $3,134.57
Personal Protective Equipment $10,835.53
Private School Reimbursement $6,545.97
Software Licenses/
Supplemental Learning Licenses $21,341.77
Outsourced Technology Assistance $47,997.90
TOTAL $660,000
ESSER II: $2,642,818
Additional Technology Support $49,059
Building Professional Development $46,450
COVID Coordinator+ Support Team $215,550
Extended COVID Leave $28,173
Learning Support Staff $7,851
Staffing Supplies for Vaccine Clinic $4,430
Outsourced IT Help $7,000
Panther Learning Center Jumpstart $390
Premium Pay $1,092,845
Remote Tutoring $5,044
Social Workers (2) $120,131
Software/Supplemental Learning Licenses $181,377
Summer Learning Staff/Opportunities $255,866
Summer Learning Opportunities, Supplies $143,344
Social Distancing Furniture $109,353
TOTAL to Date $2,266,863
ESSER III: $5,935,577
Professional Development $27,521
Summer Learning Staff/Opportunities $209,924
TOTAL to Date $237,445
Other Federal Funds realized through pandemic
Broadband Partnership Adoption Grant KDOC
Allocated $1,278,000
IPads with Cases (1,761) $542,539.18
Chromebooks (1,116) $356,004
MacBook Airs (120) $117,480
Verizon Jetpacks and Service $187,614.82
Network Audit Repair $74,362
TOTAL $1,278,000
Strengthening People & Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK)
Allocated $412,320.07
Cleaning Equipment/Supplies $287,877.35
Personal Protective Equipment $46,466.08
Software Licenses $28,080
Social Distancing Equipment/Supplies $7,561.50
Water Bottle Fillers $42,335.14
TOTAL $412,320.07
KDHE COVID Testing Grant Allocated $1,242,327 (2 years)
Nurses Salary (6 Full-time, 1 Part-time) $268,214
Nurse Para Salary (Health Room Aid, 6) $102,938
Staff Benefits (Medicare, Social Security, Insurance) $46,234
Personal Protective Equipment $18,485
Technology (Ipads, Cases, Apple Pencils) for Testing $13,398
Chairs $6,200
Other Equipment (Drive Through Clinic) $2,674
Hello Sign Software $3,240
Service for Technology $6,811
Aide to Covid Coordinator $35,340
COVID Communications Position $34,976
Professional Development $325
Sanitary Disposal of Supplies $1,923
TOTAL $540,758