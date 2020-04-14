As schools continue to transition online, USD 260 is offering social-emotional support to students in new ways.
Counselors and social workers are working with school day students, staff and parents in smaller, focused groups and individual sessions through online platforms or over the phone, Director of Special Services Luan Sparks said.
Many Derby schools have online sites dedicated to social-emotional learning and feature resources. Weekly lessons for home use are posted and contain short stories, videos, interactive activities, and paper-pencil activities that parents can copy for their child to complete on their own, Sparks said.
Some social workers have opened up small lunch bunch groups where students can join in with their social worker to just socialize and visit with their classmates in a supported online manner.
“Our community-based mental health agencies are still providing student and family outreach through providing services to our students and families even though they are no longer receiving those services in a building,” Sparks said.
Throughout the entire transition to online learning, staff members have had to make adjustments to define what the “new normal” looks like, Sparks said. That has led to some positives.
“Teachers felt like they were getting to know their students and families in a different light,” Sparks said. “They were now in their homes virtually providing instruction, meeting siblings, and favorite pets. Teachers and support staff also shared that they were working in a genuine partnership to best support their students … together.”
Sparks said many teachers are having more conversations with parents than ever.
“As this situation continues, student and family needs will continue to change, and we encourage families to share those concerns with their teachers, counselor, and social worker. We are here to help and support our students and families through this time.”