The Derby Community Foundation has been active handing out community enrichment grants – among others – recently, with Tanglewood Elementary and Spring of Living Water among the most recent recipients.
Spring of Living Water was recently presented with a $1,000 grant from the Garinger Agency Fund, while Tanglewood received funding to help provide a "buddy bench" and books about the bench. The bench, which was built by members of the Derby High School Construction Club, is intended to address social-emotional learning and help students when they are feeling lonely.